THREE men, who allegedly received stolen goods valued N2.2 on Tuesday, appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The defendants are, Sunday Ajiboye, 40, Waheed Adu, 39, and Rafiu Owoyemi, 48.

They are traders and their addresses were not available

The prosecutor, Insp Victor Eruade, told the court that the offence was committed on March 4, 2018 at 37, Lugard Avenue, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Eruade alleged that the defendants received seven tons of 12 mm iron rods valued N1,575,000 from four men, who had earlier been charged before the court.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendants received 70 pieces of marine plywood valued N630,000 from the four men.

Eruade said that the goods were owned by the complainant, Mr Micheal Ekeke and the defendants knew they were stolen.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, contravenes Section 328 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs M.I Dan-Oni, admitted the defendants to bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Dan- Oni adjourned the case to Jan. 24 for mention.

NAN

– Dec. 17, 2019 @ 14:19 GMT |

