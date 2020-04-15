Four men were on Wednesday arraigned in an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged murder.

The defendants, Sunday Aernana, 30, Aoufa Sule, 30, Jonathan Elijah, 19 and Moses Iorana, 24, are facing a charge of alleged murder.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Bankole Olasunkanmi, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on April 5 in Ikole-Ekiti.

He alleged that the four men conspired and murdered one Chief Sola Fatunla of Ikole-Ekiti.

He said that Sunday Aernana alleged that the deceased was having an illicit affair with his wife and conspired with three others to murder him.

Olasunkanmi said that the accused persons tied the deceased to a tree, strangled him to death and set his corpse on fire.

He said the offence contravened Sections 324 and 319 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor told the court that their case file has been forwarded to the office of Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr A.O Oyebanji, ordered that the defendants be kept in police custody pending legal advice from the DPP.

He adjourned the case until May 11 for mention. (NAN)

Apr. 15, 2020 @ 16:25 GMT

