THE police in Lagos on Wednesday arraigned one 40-year-old Oluwatobi Ajibade, who allegedly beat up his wife.

Ajibade, who resides on Fakeye Street, Alagbole in Akute area of Lagos State, is facing a two-count charge bordering on maltreatment.

He, however, pleaded not guilty before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

The Prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences at No. 4, William Compound Oke-Aro, Ogba in Aguda area of Lagos.

Emuerhi said the defendant beat up his wife and failed to provide for their two children, aged three years and seven months.

He said that wife beating contravened Section 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section stipulates two years’ jail term for the offence.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in like sum.

Sule-Amzat urged the defendant to ensure adequate care to his wife and children.

She adjourned the case until Dec. 2 for mention.

NAN

– Nov. 27, 2019 @ 17:57 GMT |

