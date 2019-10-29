THE police on Tuesday in Abuja arraigned a businessman, Suleiman Abdulmanu, who allegedly converted someone’s N1.5 million to his personal use.

The defendant, a resident of Anchau-gari Village in Kaduna State, appeared before a Dutse Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on charges of breach of trust and stealing.

According to the Prosecutor, Mr Tunde Arowolo, the defendant stole the sum paid into his account by one Mrs Justina Obateme to be given to Alhaji Yaro Umar.

Arowolo said that Obateme paid the sum into the defendant’s United Bank for Africa account on Sept. 9 but the defendant refused to give Umar the money.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendant stole the sum and ran away to his village, Anchau-gari.

He said that the defendant was, however, arrested and confessed to the crime during investigation.

Arowolo said that the offences contravened Sections 312 and 308 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Presiding judge, Mr Suleiman Mohammed, admitted him to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with a surety , who must be a civil servant on salary grade level 14 or above.

Mohammed adjourned the case until Nov.4 for substantive hearing.

NAN

– Oct. 29, 2019 @ 16:25 GMT |

