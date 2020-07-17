Police arraign doctors for stealing

TWO consultant psychiatrists of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Enugu, have been arraigned before an Enugu State Magistrates’ Court for forgery and stealing.

According to the Enugu police command, the accused, McDonald Inechi and Kinsley Ugwuonye, were arraigned before Chief Magistrate S. O. Okolo, on four counts for allegedly stealing N700,000 belonging to Ozor Stephen, the next of kin of late Ozor Obinna, by forging Stephen’s signature.

The police said on Thursday, July 16, that the doctors were also accused of stealing N1,030,711 belonging to their colleague, late Obinna.

– Jul. 17, 2020 @ 12:12 GMT

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)