THE Police on Monday arraigned a 45-year-old man, Joel Kosoko, in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly assaulting an apprentice.

Kosoko, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a four-count charge bothering on assault and injury.

The Prosecutor, ASP Peter Nwaongwu, told the court that the defendant and others at large, committed the offences on Nov. 20, at 8:30 p.m., at Olu-Akere Street, Off Allen Avenue, Abule, Ikeja, Lagos.

Nwaongwu said that Kosoko, who was a trainer to the complainant, John Abraham, an apprentice, inflicted injury on his left eye and caused him harm.

He said the defendant and others conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace when they assaulted Abraham following a misunderstanding.

“They caused a serious injury on his left eye which he may likely not be able to see with again,” he said.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 168(d), 173, 246 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Section 246 stipulates three years imprisonment for the offender.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Y. O. Aje-Afunwa, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Aje-Afunwa adjourned the case until Feb. 2, for further hearing.

NAN

– Dec. 9, 2019 @ 18:49 GMT |

