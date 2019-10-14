AN Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osun on Monday arraigned a 22-year-old man, Raji Musa, for allegedly stealing a Bajaj boxer motorcycle with registration number SGB566UH with red colour.

The defendant is facing one-count charge.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Rasaq Olayiwola, told the court that the defendant committed the offence around May 1 at Oke-Baale area of Osogbo at about 9:00 pm.

He said the stolen motorcycle belonged to one Bello Nasiru and was valued at N245,000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Defense Counsel, Praise Ofoyege, prayed the court to grant the defendant bail in the most liberal terms

The prosecutor said the offense contravened Sections 390(9) and 516 of the Criminal Code, Cap Vol ll, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Magistrate, Mrs R. A Olayemi, granted the defendant N100,000 bail with one surety.

He directed that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means, while his address must be verified by the prosecutor.

Case was adjourned for hearing until Nov 16

NAN

-Oct 14, 2019 @18:15 GMT |

