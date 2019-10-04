A 24-year-old student, Timothy Ideh, on Friday, appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, charged with indecent assault of a teenager.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometimes in August, at Ajah.

He said that Ideh sexually assaulted the 14-year-old girl by touching her female organs.

“The defendant, who came to visit his brother, called the girl inside his brother’s room and started kissing her, fondling her breasts and private part.

“When the girl managed to escape, she told her mother what the defendant did to her.

“This prompted the mother to report the matter to the police and the defendant was consequently arrested,” the prosecutor explained.

He said that the alleged offence contravened Section 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section prescribes a three-year jail term for sexually touching another person without consent.

Following his not guilty plea, the Magistrate, Mrs B. O. Osunsanmi, granted him bail in the sum of N200,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidences of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She, thereafter, fixed further hearing for Nov. 4. (NAN)

Oct. 4, 2019 @ 13:59 GMT

