THE police on Tuesday arraigned a vagrant, Mohammed Mosco, in a Kabusa Grade I Area Court, Abuja for allegedly assaulting an ASP.

Mosco is charged with three counts of criminal trespass, assault on a police officer and public nuisance.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mahmud Lawal, informed the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 21, in Asokoro.

Lawal told the court that Mosco, attacked ASP Umar Saraki in Asokoro, after he was apprehended wandering around in the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters at 3.30 a.m.

The prosecution told the court that in the course of police investigation, Mosco was unable to give a satisfactory account of why he was at the Force Headquarters.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 348, 265 and 183 of the Penal Code law.

The defendant pleaded not guilty after the charge was read to him.

The Judge, Ibrahim Kagarko, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Kagarko adjourned the case until Sept. 24 for trial.

NAN

Sept. 3, 2019 @ 17:25 GMT

