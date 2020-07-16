THE Police Command in Kano says it has arrested 1,583 suspected drug dealers and thugs in the past eight months in the state.

The commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu Ahmad, stated this in a statement signed by the spokesman of the command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, on Thursday in Kano

The statement said the commissioner made the disclosure when the Executive Director, League for Societal Protection against Drug Abuse (LSPADA) paid him a courtesy visit in Kano.

Ahmad disclosed that 1,545 suspected thugs and 38 drug peddlers were arrested in various raids in the state between November 2019 and July.

He said that the command also recovered 1, 555 Machetes; 1, 689 parcels of Indian hemp, 11 cartons of codeine, and 518 cartons of narcotic substances.

The commissioner said the arrest was made a sequel to reports received from departmental heads as part of efforts to rid the state of criminal activities.

Ahmad noted that the introduction of police operation code-named: “Police Campaign Against Daba (thuggery); Drug Abuse and Vices,” led to the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in the state.

“So far 38 drug dealers; 1,545 thugs arrested and charged to court.

“The suspects were arrested at different times and locations in the state within the period under review,” he said.

Ahmad reiterated the commitment of the command to partner with development organisations and communities to enhance Community Policing Strategy in the state.

The statement also quoted Ms. Maryam Hassan, Executive Director of LSPADA, as commending the police for enhancing security network in the state.

Hassan noted that the anti-drug campaign initiated by the command would go a long way to curb rape and other forms of criminal activities in the state.

While pledging support to the police, Hassan presented leaflets designed for awareness creation on the ills of drug abuse. (NAN)

– Jul. 16, 2020 @ 17:35 GMT |

