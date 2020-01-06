SIXTEEN persons in Jigawa were arrested over alleged armed robbery, shop breaking, criminal trespass, car and motorcycle theft, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Usaman Gomna, has said.

Gomna told newsmen in Dutse on Monday that the suspects were arrested between Nov. 18 and Dec. 31, 2019 in various parts of the state.

He said two of the suspects were arrested on Nov. 18 over alleged shop breaking and theft of valuables in Ringim Local Government Area of the state, adding that investigation into the case was ongoing.

The commissioner said that five of the suspects were arrested differently between Nov. 28 and Dec. 29 over alleged theft of motorcycles in Birninkudu, Dutse, Kaugama and Kazaure Local Government Areas.

According to him, four of the suspects have been charged to court, while one was under investigation.

Gomna further stated that nine suspects were arrested over alleged armed robbery between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019 in Taura, Gagarawa and Jahun Local Government Areas.

He said one of the suspects have been charged to court, while the rest are still being investigated.

“As you’re aware, I am barely one and a half month old in the state, but have had enough briefs from my predecessor and officers on ground to prepare me fully for the challenges of tackling crimes, especially the ones peculiar to the state.

“On my assumption of office and assessment of the crime situation on ground, particularly in the rural areas where crime is pronounced, I evolved intelligence-driven crime combating strategies.

“All the strategies were tested and proven to be effective, and have given us substantial progress within the short period of my leadership,” he said.

The commissioner pointed out that effort of the state government and other sister agencies in collaboration with the police in fighting crime could not be overemphasized.

“I thank the media and people of the state for their understanding and unflinching support with us in this onerous task of sustaining the peaceful atmosphere of the state.

“By the grace of the Almighty Allah, Jigawa police command can beat its chest that it is on top of crime fighting in the state.

“The officers and men of the command under my leadership are more determined now than ever to discharge their statutory responsibilities.

“Guided by the provision of the law and with the hope that the vital desired credible information from members of the public will be made available,” the CP said. (NAN)

Jan. 6, 2020

