The Niger Police Command has arrested a Soldier, Lance Cpl. Attahiru Jibril, for allegedly stabbing one Ali Mohammed to death, in Lambatta Market, Gurara Local Government Area of the state.

Alh. Adamu Usman, Commissioner of Police in Niger, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Minna on Saturday.

“The suspect attacked and stabbed the victim to death with a knife, following a misunderstanding at the market,” Usman said.

He said that the incident occurred on Friday.

“We succeeded in rescuing the suspect from a mob attack at the market and notified military authorities accordingly,” the commissioner said.

Usman said the suspect claimed he was on special duty in Maiduguri, Borno.

He added that Jibril would be charged to court after investigations were completed. (NAN)

– Sept. 7, 2019 @ 12:35 GMT |

