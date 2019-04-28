Police arrest Spiritual Father of Kidnappers, 18 Others

The Nigeria Police Force arrests 18 kidnappers and Salisu Abubakar, their spiritual father

THE Nigeria Police Force has arrested Salisu Abubakar, the spiritual father of kidnappers and armed bandits operating in the Northern part of the country.

Realnews reports that police detectives attached to Operation Puff Adder, through a series of detailed, intensive and sustained investigative operations, also successfully arrested 18 more notorious kidnappers and armed robbers at different times and places across the country.

A total of 22 AK 47 riffles, five locally fabricated pistols and a cache of live ammunition were recovered from the bandits.

The combined team of crack detectives from IRT, TIU and other Operatives, using actionable intelligence obtained from the spiritual god father of the kidnappers and other multiple sources, tactically “smoked out” the kidnappers and armed bandits from their hide-outs in Birnin Gwari, Rijana, Katari, Mai Daro and Buruku Forests in Kaduna State before they were eventually arrested at different locations and times in Kaduna, Katsina, Niger and Kogi states, respectively.

Frank Mba, Force public relations officer, said in a statement made available to Realnews on Sunday that police investigations have positively linked the arrested suspects to some of the most heinous crimes committed in kaduna States and its environs in recent times.

Specifically, for example, Abubakar Ibrahim alias Dan Habu, aged 37 years and a native of Kabam in Igabi local Government Area of Kaduna state, who was arrested on the April 15, at Rigachikun in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, confessed to the Kidnapping and gruesome murder of king Agom Adara of Kajuru LGA and many other kidnappings and murders.

Similarly, the arrested gang members were also indicted by investigations for the kidnap and murder of Yakubu Usman, 40 years old male of Jere LGA, Kaduna State and many other crimes.

All the 18 male suspects are currently in Police custody, assisting in the on-going investigations.

They are Abubakar Ibrahim Alias Dan Habu, 37, native of Igabi local Government Area of Kaduna State; Johnson Okafor, 44, native of Anambra State and resident of Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State; Shaibu Iliyasu Alias Smally, 20, native of Rijiana Kaduna Road Abuja; and Ishaik Dabo Alias Keke, 38, native of Maraban Jos Igabi LGA of Kaduna State.

The others are Mohammed Nasiru, 25, native of Manunfashi LGA of Katsina State; Aminu Haruna, 25, native of Galadimawa Village in Giwa LGA of Kaduna State; Shafiu Alhaji Gudau, 25, native of Sabuwa LGA of Katsina State; Auwalu Hamisu, 24 native of Tashan Fulani village in Manunfashi LGA of Katsina State; Ado Ya’u, 35, native Of Rigoji Village in Kafur LGA of Katsina State; Ibrahim Yusuf, 30, native of Kujama Village Kaduna State; Ibrahim Audu, 22, native of Kujama Village Kaduna State; and Salisu Ajah, 50, native of Galadimawa Village Giwa LGA Kaduna State.

The rest are Nasiru Umaru, 25, native of Manumfashi LGA Katsina State; Magaji Abubakar, 27, native of Kujama Village Kaduna State; Salisu Ali, 18 native of Kujama Village Kaduna State; Lawal Shadari, 22, native of Rijiana Village Kaduna State; Junaidu Lawal, 18, native of Rijiana Village Kaduna State and Usman Musa, 43, native of Rijiana Village Kaduna State.

According to Mba, “Although, the suspects belong to different loose, fairly independent but vicious criminal gangs, their operations are centrally coordinated by their spiritual god father Mallam Salisu Abubakar. Efforts are currently being intensified to arrest other gang members still at large, and recover all weapons in the gangs’ armory.”

While commending his men for this and many other feats, Mohammed Adamu, acting inpector general of police, IGP, re-assures the nation that his men working in concert with other security agencies will not rest on its oars until kidnappings and other violent crimes are subdued, and sanity restored to the land.

– Apr. 28, 2019 @ 7:52 GMT |

