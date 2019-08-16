THE Edo Police Command on Friday in Benin said that it has arrested three suspects in connection with a planned jail break of the Oko prison.

The State Commissioner for Police, Mr Mohammed DanMallam disclosed this during a media brief at the State Command Headquarters.

DanMallam also said that another 11 suspects were arrested for various criminal offenses ranging from kidnapping to Armed Robbery.

He added that operatives of the command recovered five vehicles, four mobile cell phones and five arms from the suspects.

The commissioner reiterated the command’s commitment to providing round the clock security coverage for residents of the state.

He urged members of the public to constantly avail the command with useful information that would help it to nip crime in the state in the bud. (NAN)

– Aug. 16, 2019 @ 15:09 GMT |

