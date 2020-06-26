THE Police Command in Kebbi has arraigned one Kabiru Hassan before Chief Magistrates’ Court I sitting in Birnin Kebbi, for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl.

Hassan, 28, of Dandi Village in Kamba Local Government Area of Kebbi, is facing a charge of rape.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Muntari Mati told the court that the defendant committed the offence on May 30 in his village.

Mati said that the defendant lured the girl into a building and had carnal knowledge of her without her consent. He said that the offence contravened Section 283 of the Penal Code of Kebbi.

Chief Magistrate Sama’ila Kakale-Mungadi ordered that the defendant should be remanded in police custody in Birnin Kebbi. He adjourned the case until July 2 for mention. (NAN)

