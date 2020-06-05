THE Police Command in Ogun has arrested a 17-year-old girl, Seun Adekunle, and her 25-year-old boyfriend, Basit Olasunkanm, for allegedly faking kidnap of the girl.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Abeokuta.

According to the PPRO, Adekunle and Olasunkanmi live at 32, Agura Road, Abeojuta, and 4, Ogun Radio Road, Abeokuta respectively.

He said the duo were arrested on Friday, following a report by the girl’s mother, Mrs Bukola Adekunle.

The spokesman said the woman had complained at the Enugada Police Division, Abeokuta, on Thursday that her daughter was missing.

“Mrs Adekunle had made a report at the police station on Thursday that she sent her daughter to Lafenwa Market on Monday and she had yet to return.

“She stated further that she received a call from someone on Wednesday who claimed to have kidnapped her daughter and demanded N500,000 ransom for her release.

“Mrs Adekunle also added that the caller warned her not to report the case to the police if she still loved to have her daughter back,” the PPRO said.

Oyeyemi said further that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Enugada Division, SP Baba Hamzat, quickly led some detectives on investigation to the hideout where the girl and her boyfriend were hibernating and hatching the plot.

He said that the suspects were promptly arrested and taken to the station.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the boyfriend, a butcher, was the one who brainwashed the girl and lured her into the devilish plan because he needed money to settle some problems.

“Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigations and possible prosecution,” he said.

NAN

– June 5, 2020 @ 17:10 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)