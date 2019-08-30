KADUNA State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of Mr Suleiman Dabo, a member of the State House of Assembly representing Zaria Constituency.

The Command’s Public Relation Officer (PPRO), DSP Yakubu Sabo said on Friday in Kaduna that the lawmaker was abducted along Kaduna-Zaria road.

Sabo said that the command was informed of the incident by the Police Divisional Officer of Mararraban Jos.

He explained that the lawmaker’s Toyota Camry car with Reg. No ZAR 972 TL was found parked without occupants near Farakwai village along Kaduna-Zaria Expressway.

He added that a patrol team was immediately dispatched to the area and took the vehicle to the police station.

“Upon search, an ID Card bearing Hon. Suleiman Ibrahim Dabo, a member of Kaduna State House of Assembly Representing Zaria Constituency was found.

“A contact was made and it was confirmed that he was the person involved in the incident.”

He added that a team of conventional police personnel, Special Anti-Robbery Squad and Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command are tracking the criminals.

“The IGP’S IRT were also contacted for technical support in tracking the hoodlums. Update will follow please.” he said. (NAN)

– Aug. 30, 2019 @ 16:35 GMT |

