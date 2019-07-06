OPERATIVES of the Imo State Police Command and Department of Security Services have arrested 16 suspects for offences ranging from vehicle licence-racketeering, touting, production/issuance of fake vehicle licence and production/issuance of fake drivers’ licence.

Those arrested were Anyanwu Chioma (23), Chiamaka Adindu (25), Chibogwu Salome (40), Anyanwu Kelechi (28), Onwuzugha Kingsley (40), Uwakwe Chidimma (37), Chinedu Chimezie (36), Mbalisi Emeldah (31), Onyenze Donatus (35) and Matilda Anyanwu (43).

Others include Obinna Okoro (30), Anderson Anugwara (32), Esther Anozie (21), Justina Onyewuchi (39), Ogechi Iwuji (29) and Ijeoma Udechukwu (36).

Briefing journalists on Saturday, on behalf of the state government, the Special Adviser (Security) to Governor Emeka Ihedioha, Mr. Raymond Nkemdirim said that the suspects were arrested on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at about 11.15 a.m. following intelligence report.

He stated that their arrest was ordered by the state government to sanitize the revenue collection process in the state.

Nkemdirim said, “Owing to incessant illegal revenue collection in the state, and in the bid to re-build Imo State, the government of Governor Emeka Ihedioha directed that those involved in the illicit business should be arrested. It was on that premise that the joint operation of the police and DSS was carried out, which produced the 16 suspects. They will be arraigned in court in accordance with the appropriate laws”.

The SA said that the illegal revenue collectors loiter in front and inside the premises of the licensing office under the state Board of Internal Revenue to defraud motorists.

