THREE armed robbery suspects were shot dead on Thursday by operatives of the Anambra Police Command after a gun duel at Federal Housing Estate Fegge, Onitsha.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Haruna Mohammed confirmed the incident in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka.

Mohammed, who said the identities of the three male suspects were yet to be ascertained, noted that the police arrested two other suspects alive.

“Today, Feb. 13, 2020, at about 2:02 pm, the command Puff-Adder operatives in conjunction with patrol team attached to Fegge Division responded to a distress call at Federal Housing Estates Fegge, Onitsha.

“A five-man robbery gang, who allegedly attacked one Nmandi, male, surname yet unknown of Chisco Park Upper Iweka in Onitsha and robbed him of an unspecified amount of money at gunpoint were rounded up on Thursday.

“The suspects on sighting the police opened fire after which the police responded promptly.

“As a result, three male suspects whose identities are yet be ascertained were fatally wounded during the gun encounter,” the police spokesman said.

Mohammed said the wounded suspects were taken to a hospital for treatment but were confirmed dead on arrival by the medical doctor.

He gave the names of the other two suspects arrested during the operation as Chigbo Igwe, 25 years of age and 23-year-old Onyedika Okeke.

The police image maker said items recovered from the suspects included cash sum of N900 00 thousand, one cut to size double barrel gun, one single barrel gun and seven live cartridges.

Other items included, two expended cartridges, a gold ring and four different types of handsets.

According to him, the case is under investigation after which the remaining suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.

He reiterated the commitment of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. John Abang, to make the state unbearable to criminal elements. (NAN)

– Feb. 14, 2020 @ 9:39 GMT |

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)