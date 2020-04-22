The Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV) will partner with the newly established National Institute for Police Studies on modules to discourage habitual crime by youths.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the modules will be series of training activities aimed at achieving a reduction in habitual criminality especially among young Nigerians.

National Coordinator of POCACOV, CSP Ebere Amaraizu, told NAN in Enugu on Wednesday that the police was concerned with rate of youths returning into the correctional centres shortly after discharge.

Amaraizu said that POCACOV had concluded modalities to partner with Nigeria Correctional Service and other relevant stakeholders to successfully implement the modules.

According to him, recent survey conducted by POCACOV Resource Centre reveals that most youths end up going back to correctional centres not quite long after being discharged.

“They usually found themselves back to the place through the committing of another crime,’’ he said.

The national coordinator maintained that there was a need for proactive action to be in place to checkmate the ugly trend.

“POCACOV will be partnering with relevant stakeholders including some of the youths that have been discharged with a view to developing modules that will serve as a lasting solution; thereby saving our youths from this issue of re-entrance into custody.

“This will definitely make a positive pathway for them as they will be properly guided through a well-coordinated sensitisation programme.

“The modules shall seek to discover why our youths are eager to commit crime and get back to custody a situation which is worrying the Nigeria Police and come up with the right approach aimed at curbing the incidences.

“This move which is problem solving is in line with the tenets of community-oriented policing,’’ he added. (NAN)

– Apr. 22, 2020 @ 17:45 GMT |

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)