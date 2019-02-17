Police nab 3 over alleged highway robbery in Enugu

THE police command in Enugu State has arrested three alleged highway robbers operating along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Road.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement issued on Sunday that the suspects were arrested on Feb. 15 at about 8p.m.

Amaraizu said the feat was achieved by police operatives of Mbanabo Division who acted on intelligence information.

He noted that the suspects specialised in planting sharp objects on Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway, thereby causing vehicles tyres to be punctured, forcing affected vehicles to stop and rob passengers.

He said the suspects gave their names as Henry Odogwu of 36 Amechi Road, Awkunanaw; Clement Udo of 28 Odudukoko Street Gariki and Chinweuba Okoye of 17 Chikaogbe Street, Maryland Enugu State.

According to him, the suspects were nabbed on their way to carry oyt their activities where they were rounded up by the operatives.

“In their separate reactions, suspects had maintained that it was their friend identified as one Ifeanyi from Agbogugu in Awgu Local Government Area of the state who lured them into the illicit business.

“The sharp chisel-like objects are usually placed on the road along Ogbaku axis of Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway at night.

“They said their role was always to come out from the bush to rob occupants of vehicle which tyres had picked sharp chisel objects placed on the road by the said Ifeanyi,’’ he said.

Amaraizu said the suspects were regretting their actions and advised youths to know the kind of persons they keep as friends.

He said this would allow them to avoid being misled into getting involved in criminality.

He said that the suspects had been helping police operatives in their investigation, while manhunt on other members of the gang had been intensified.

Feb. 17, 2019

