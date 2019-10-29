THE Police Command in Enugu state says it is currently trailing the abductors of Rev.-Fr. Arinze Madu, a priest with the Spiritual Year Seminary at Imezi Owa of Ezeagu Local Government Area.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday.

NAN learnt that Madu was allegedly abducted by unknown gunmen at the gate of the seminary in the evening of Monday.

Amaraizu said that the command had put necessary machinery in motion to ensure that the abductors were apprehended and brought to book.

He said: “We are on it, and we will ensure we get those who are behind the dastardly act.

“We are on their trail and we will surely unmask those behind this unholy act.

“Our major aim is to ensure we rescue the priest unhurt and the process of doing that is already on.’’ (NAN)

– Oct 29, 2019 @ 12:39 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)