THE Ondo State Police Command has debunked rumours of arresting one of the suspects who robbed two banks in Ile-Oluji, Oke Igbo Local Government of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, CSP Femi Joseph, debunked the rumours while speaking with newsmen in Akure on Tuesday.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the incident happened on Feb. 6 and claimed four lives including two police officers.

Meanwhile, there were rumours on the social media on Tuesday that one of the bank robbery suspects had been arrested.

“Let me quickly debunk the rumours making the rounds that the robbers or some of the robbers involved in Ile Oluji Bank robbery have been arrested.

“It is true that we have some armed robbery suspects in our custody now, especially those that were involved in some heinous crimes, including various robbery incidents in the state.

”But none of them has so far been linked with the Ile Oluji bank robbery. We are, however, still working on them and on the trail of some that are still at large.

“We need to see if they are connected with the Ile Oluji incident,” Joseph said.

NAN

– Feb 19, 2020 @ 10:00 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)