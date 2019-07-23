THE Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) has called on Nigerians to provide it with useful information on corrupt individuals.

ICPC’s Commissioner in Oyo State, Mr Stephen Pimor, made the call on Tuesday at a town hall meeting organised by the commission for Ibadan South East Local Government.

“We receive information, make arrest and prosecute individuals that have complaints made against them.

“The federal and state money belongs to us all, give us information on any individual pocketing the money meant to build roads, hospitals, schools among others.

“It would affect us all if we fail to give information on corrupt individuals.

” ICPC alone cannot do it, that is why we need you to give us information; you must have trust in us to win the war on corruption in Nigeria,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr David Oluwole, an official of ICPC, called on Nigerians to have the fear of God, love one another and enthrone transparency and accountability in governance to curb the scourge of corruption in the country.

-NAN

BE

JULY 23, 2019 18:35 GMT

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)