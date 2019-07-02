THE founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, Biodun Fatoyinbo, has taken a leave of absence amid the rape allegations levelled against him by Busola Dakolo, wife of inspirational singer, Timi Dakolo.

Fatoyinbo came under fire when Busola accused him of raping her 20 years ago, leading to protests at his churches in Abuja and Lagos on Sunday.

The pastor, in a statement on his social media accounts on Monday, said it would “break my heart to tatters to stay a day without doing ministry,” but admitted that it was the right thing to do.

He said, “I have taken time to pray and seek spiritual counsel from Christian leaders around the world who feel very concerned about the ongoing reports in the media.

“I have solicited their guidance on action I should take that is honouring to our Lord Jesus Christ and the work he has called me to do.

“Drawing from their counsel and that of the leadership of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly and owing to my love for God’s work and the sacred honour of my calling, I have decided to take a leave of absence from the pulpit of the church.

“This step enables me to submit to the concerns of my spiritual mentors as they consider all the issues that have been raised against me. Though I do not understand all that is happening, I trust the Lord to lead and guide me one step at a time.”

-PUNCH

– July 2, 2019 @09:10 GMT

