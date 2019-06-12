THE National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Person’s (IDPs) has empowered no fewer than 171 IDPs in Gombe State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that grinding machines, water pump for irrigation purpose and block molding machines were distributed to them.

Speaking during the presentation of the items, Malam Abba Abdulrahaman, Deputy Director Account of the Commission, said the items were provided to assist the beneficiaries for their day-to-day activities.

According to him, all were provided by the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Abdulrahaman said that the block molding machines would benefit many of them in terms of building houses and assisting their communities.

He advised the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items and not to sell them.

In his remarks, Ibrahim Nalado, Relief and Rehabilitation Officer, Gombe State Emergency Management Agency said the beneficiaries were the poorest among the IDPs, especially the women.

Nalado said 126 women had benefited with grinding machines while 45 others were empowered with water pumping machines.

He added that the block molding machines were allocated to Akko, Gombe and Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Areas because of the high number of IDPs in those areas.

Hajiya Abu Danjuma, the state IDPs Women leader thanked the Commission for the gesture and pledged to make use of the items to alleviate poverty and contribute to the economic development of their communities.

