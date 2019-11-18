A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt on Monday ordered the police to unfailingly produce a second suspect, Nemi ThankGod, on Nov. 21, in connection to the killing of nine women in different hotels in Rivers State.

Justice Adolphus Enebeli gave the order in Port Harcourt following an application by the Attorney-General of Rivers, Prof Zacchaeus Adengo.

Adengo told the court that from the case file he received from the police, a second suspect, Nemi ThankGod, ought to be charged in the matter alongside the first accused person, Gracious David West.

The attorney-general following the new evidence, filed an application before the court, seeking to substitute the initial 10-count charge with a fresh charge, together with proof of evidence (a document which contains all the statements made by prospective witnesses as well as statements made by the accused persons themselves).

He however, urged the court to adjourn the matter to a later date to enable the defence counsel study the fresh information served on them on Monday inside the courtroom.

The defence counsel, Vincent Chukwu, opposed the application of the prosecution and prayed the court to continue with the proceedings of the matter.

But trial Judge, Justice Enebeli, adjourned the matter until Nov. 21, for the plea of the defendants.

Later, Adengo, who spoke to newsmen outside the courtroom said he applied for a substitution of the original charges with the new one, following discoveries emanating from the case file he got from the police.

”On Nov. 14, my office received the case file from the police. I studied it and the case file discloses criminal accusations against ThankGod.

“We have prepared fresh information, together with proof of evidence as required by law, but unfortunately the learned Justice was served this morning and we were able to serve the first accused person in the court and it is only fair that they should take time to study the case file, the information and proof of evidence, so the matter has been adjourned to Nov. 21, for plea,” he said.

