THE District Head of Panyam, Plateau, Mishkaham Aminu Derwam, on Monday called for the establishment of an effective community policing in his domain, following the shooting of four persons by armed robbers in the area on Sunday.

Derwam, who made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Monday at Panyam, condemned the robbery attack during which one of the victims, Emmanuel Yahai-Mangvwat, his nephew, died.

He described the incident as “very surprising” and “painful.”

“The armed robbery incident, which happened around 9.00 p.m. of yesterday (Sunday), abruptly snuffed life out of my nephew, who was just 22 years old and full of life.

“I wish to strongly call on the Federal and State Governments to provide for each community very efficient and effective community policing so as to checkmate the increasing rate of crimes in our society of today.

“As we speak, we are making arrangements for the burial of Emmanuel with pains in our hearts as family members and a community,” the monarch said.

The district head said that the other three wounded victims had been referred to a bigger Hospital for immediate medical treatment for the gunshot wounds they sustained.

He also called for stringent measures to be taken by the security personnel in Mangu to track down the armed robbers in order to face the full wrath of the law.

Speaking on the robbery incident, ASP Gabriel Ubah, the Police Public Relations (PPRO) in the state, said efforts were being made to trace the robbers and bring them to book.

Ubah said police would unravel the cause of the robbery and the perpetrators prosecuted.

NAN reports that the robbery which took place between 9.00 p.m. and 9.30 p.m. on Sunday at a PoS shop, left four persons shot and hospitalised.

Shortly after the robbers completed their operations and left, the four victims were rushed to COCIN Rural Health Hospital for immediate medical attention.

However, Emmanuel could not make it as he reportedly gave up the ghost early Monday morning, while the other three were referred to the General Hospital,Mangu, for treatment. (NAN)

– Jun. 15, 2020 @ 13:25 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)