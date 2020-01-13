A 28-year-old sales representative, Stephen Wanda, on Monday appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for allegedly stealing his employer’s property worth N1.8 million.

Wanda, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a charge of stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Abbass Abayomi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in October 2019, at Igbo-Efon area, at Eti-Osa Local Government Area, Lagos.

Abayomi said that the defendant stole 300 pieces of iron clips, 100 pieces of long iron pipes and 80 pieces of joinder pipes, all valued at N1.8 million, belonging to the complainant, Mr Olagoke Olayinka.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 287 (7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the Section 287(7) provides seven years jail term for stealing.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs C. J. Momodu, granted the defendant a N200, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Momodu said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Jan. 17 for mention.

