A 35-year-old sales representative, Maureen Chinatus, was on Monday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of pharmaceutical products worth N1.8 million.

Chinatus, whose address was not given in court, is facing a two count charge of fraud and stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Benson Emuerhi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences from February 2013 to March 2015, at No. 15, Wilmer St., Ilupeju, Lagos.

Emuerhi said the defendant obtained some pharmaceutical products from Maydon Pharmaceutical Ltd., but failed to remit N1.8 million being proceeds from the sales.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendant obtained different brands of pharmaceutical products on the pretext to remitting the money into the company’s account after sales.

He said that the defendant sold the products and converted the money to her personal use, while efforts by the complainant to get the defendant to refund the money proved abortive.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 287 (7) and 314 (3) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 (7) provides for a seven-year jail term for stealing from one’s employer.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

Chief Magistrate Olufunke Sule-Amzat, granted him bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case until August 5 for mention.

-NAN

BE

– June 25, 2019 @ 8:01 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)