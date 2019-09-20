A 22-year-old security guard, Daniel Innocent, was on Thursday docked in a Karmo Grade I Area Court in Abuja for allegedly stealing his employer’s cooking gas cylinder.

Innocent, who resides in Kado village Abuja, is charged with two counts of breach of trust and theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ijeoma Ukagha, informed the court that the complainant, Patricia Ajayi , who also lives in Kado village, reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station on Sept. 4.

Ukagha alleged that on Sept. 2, at about 10.46 a.m, the complainant gave Innocent her cylinder and N1,900 to assist her refill at the filling station.

She said the defendant criminally sold the cylinder for N1,500, to an unknown scrap dealer.

The prosecutor said that the defendant converted the money to his personal use.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 312 and 287 of the Penal Code.

The Judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50, 000 and one surety in the like sum.

Maiwada ordered that the surety must have a reasonable means of livelihood and must reside within the jurisdiction of the court.

The judge adjourned the case until Oct. 15 for hearing.

NAN

– Sept. 20, 2019 @ 19:44 GMT |

