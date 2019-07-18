In a video, that has gone viral, a soldier was seen assaulting a driver on Moloney Street in the Lagos Island area of Lagos.

The soldier, who was, identified as Duru was alleged to have driven against traffic.

The soldier was said to have blocked the road and later hit the vehicle of the motorist, he assaulted.

A lady who filmed the video and was in the vehicle could be heard crying as the military man beat up the driver.

The soldier after brutalizing the driver in the car was joined by two others outside.

The men punched the driver, as the soldier booted him several times till he fell.

The video was captioned, “This happened around 5:16 p.m. on Moloney Street, Lagos Island opposite the Police Office/Kam Salem house. We were on the right side of the road coming from Obalende but had to stop as there was an oncoming vehicle in our way. This vehicle should have been on the left side.

“We hooted several times but the vehicle refused to move. We then heard other disgruntled drivers murmur, ‘na soldier oh’ and so we reversed in an attempt to wriggle our way out peacefully.

“But to our surprise, the soldier reversed and intentionally drove forward to hit our car. These videos show the altercation right from when we were wrongly hit.”

The soldier was said to have driven a Honda Acura with number plate, Oyo AE 996 YYY.

Reacting to the incident in a telephone conversation with our correspondent, the spokesperson for the 81 Division, Lt. Col. Olaolu Dauda, said the incident was an isolated case, adding that the military will investigate it.

He said, “It is one of those isolated cases, which we will authenticate and make sure that at least, justice is done.” (PUNCH)

JULY 18, 2019 14:26 GMT

