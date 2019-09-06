THE Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on Friday raided the Abuja International Building Materials Market in Dei-Dei and sealed four shops where fake and substandard products were allegedly being sold.

Mr Mahmud Uduawokhai, an officer of SON who led the exercise, said the raid became imperative due to the refusal of some traders to stop selling fake and sub-standard goods.

Uduawokhai said the exercise was done to rid the nation of fake and substandard products that could be harmful to human lives

He said SON promised to make the exercise a regular one across the nation so as to stop persons selling fake products from circulating them.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise caught traders at Abuja International Building Materials Market unaware.

The officials of SON were accompanied by police officers to seal the market in Dei-Dei, a satellite town in Federal Capital Territory.

The raid, however, witnessed some resistance as one of the traders challenged the team for carrying out the exercise.

The Police and SON officials were able to pacify the crowd before proceeding to seal some shops. (NAN)

– Sept. 6, 2019 @ 13:35 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)