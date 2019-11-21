THE police on Thursday in Lagos arraigned a surety, Henry Idogbue, who allegedly presented fake documents to mislead a court to grant bail to a suspected thief.

Idogbue, 43, appeared before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court on charges of impersonation and attempt to pervert justice.

The defendant, who resides at Ogudu, however, pleaded not guilty.

According to the Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi, the defendant presented false documents to mislead the court to grant bail to one Olusegun Bafuwa charged with stealing.

The prosecutor said that the surety committed the offences at the Ogudu Magistrates’ Court, on Nov. 14, at 1.30p.m.

Perezi said that the defendant was arrested in the court after impersonating a staff of Global Manpower Company by presenting an identity card and a copy of an employment letter falsely claimed to have been issued by the company.

“The defendant forged the identity card, employment letter and payslip of the said company, intending same to be believed, used or acted on as genuine,” Perezi said.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 97(1), 365 and 380 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs Bukola Mogaji, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Mogaji adjourned the case until Dec. 20, for mention.

NAN

– Nov. 21, 2019 @ 18:09 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)