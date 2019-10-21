NIGERIA Police Force on Monday arraigned suspected Port Harcourt serial killer Gracious David West at the Rivers State High Court.

Arrested in September, West confessed to have murdered 15 women across seven states.

Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers State said West killed one person each in Abia, Edo, Ibadan in Oyo, Owerri in Imo, Ikeja in Lagos where the act started two months ago and nine in Port Harcourt, Rivers.

David-West, an alleged repentant cultist, told newsmen that he derives joy in strangling young women in hotels whenever the urge to kill comes. He claimed that he did not cut his victim’s vital parts.

David-West was apprehended while trying to escape the intense heat his actions were generating in the state after a CCTV of him in a hotel emerged and went viral on social media.

He was on his way to Uyo, Akwa Ibom Stat, before he was arrested by the police.

The police spokesman said David-West, who belonged to the Dey-Gbam fraternity confessed to killing the 15 ladies in a similar manner at different hotels.

Over 10 young women were allegedly killed in different hotels in Rivers in the past three months. The number escalated in September when at least five were killed within three days, a situation that caused grave panic in the state, leading to a series of protest by women bodies and civil society groups.

