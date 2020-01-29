A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in Osun, Adebayo Mukaila, was killed by suspected armed robbers in Osogbo on Tuesday night.

The late Mukaila, who was said to have a make-shift shop beside the NYSC Secretariat in Osogbo, was reportedly killed by the hoodlums after he closed at about 11pm.

He was said to be engaged in cable subscription, money transfer and sale of recharge cards.

It was gathered that the armed robbers, after dispossessing the deceased of his bag containing cash, POS machine, recharge cards and bunch of keys, shot him on the head and ran away on a motorcycle.

Mrs Nike Okundaye, the NYSC Public Relations Officer in the state, confirmed the killing in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Okundaye said that NYSC management had paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased.

She said the deceased would be buried on Tuesday according to Islamic rites

Okundaye, who described the killing of the corps member as barbaric, said the NYSC headquarters had also been informed about the incident. (NAN)

– Jan. 29, 2020 @ 18:55 GMT |

