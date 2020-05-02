A teenage Nigerian girl who was recently raped, strangled and thrown into a 10-feet-deep well in a bush has miraculously survived and exposed the culprit, leading to his arrest.

The suspect, 28-year-old Godday Robinson, allegedly dragged the 17-year-old girl (names withheld), who was said to be on her way home from work, into the bush and raped her at Agbara, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, after the girl refused to accept his love advances.

A statement by the Command’s police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in Abeokuta on Thursday said the suspect was arrested on April 24, after the girl mysteriously regained consciousness in the pit and was rushed to a hospital.

Oyeyemi explained that Robinson was arrested following a report received by policemen attached to the Agbara Division in Ado Odo-Ota that a young lady was lying unconscious in a 10-feet-deep well in a bush.

He said: “Upon the report by the Good Samaritan, the Area Commander, Agbara, detailed his men to the scene where the young lady was rescued with the help of members of the public and was quickly taken to a hospital.

“Having regained consciousness, she explained to the police that on April 22, while she was coming from night duty which she did at the company where she works, the suspect, who has been making advances to her before then, accosted her, capitalised on the isolated nature of the area and dragged her into the bush where she forcefully raped her.”

The suspect also allegedly dispossessed the girl of her Galaxy Samsung phone valued at N85,000 and then strangled her until she passed out.

“Robinson, believing the girl was dead, dragged her further into the bush and dumped her in a pit.

“But the girl regained consciousness after some time and started shouting for help.

“On the strength of her explanation, the Area Commander, Assistant Commissioner Bolanle Muritala, directed detectives that the suspect must be traced and apprehended.

“The detectives swung into action immediately, traced the suspect and arrested him. On interrogation, he made a confessional statement and owned up to the commission of the crime but blamed it on the devil,” Oyeyemi said.

He added that the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the state Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution. – News Express

