ONE 18-year-old Chidiebere Kalu on Wednesday appeared in an Ebute Meta Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, for alleged theft of 12 bundles of cables belonging to the Nigeria Railway Corporation.

Kalu, whose address was not provided, is facing charges of conspiracy, stealing and break in, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Silas Emmanuel, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 25 at the Railway Electrical Store, Loco Office, Nigeria Railway Corporation, Ebute Meta.

Emmanuel alleged that the defendant broke into the corporation’s store and stole the cables.

“He stole 12 bundles of electric cables and two coiled electric motor machines, all valued at N3.1 million,” the prosecutor said.

Emmanuel said that the offences contravened Sections 287, 309 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three years’ jail term for stealing, while Section 411 provides for two years imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Kusanu, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Kasanu adjourned the case until Sept. 13 for mention.

-NAN

