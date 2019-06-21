A Karshi Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Friday sentenced a teenager, Isa Sheriff, to eight months in prison for attacking a businessman with a machete.

‎The Judge, Anas Isah, sentenced Sheriff after he pleaded guilty to joint act, wrongful confinement to constrain to illegal act, criminal force without provocation and voluntary causing injury by dangerous means.

Isah, who did not give the convict an option to pay a fine, ordered him to pay N10,000 in damages to the complainant.

”This is a warning to you. It has come to the notice of the court that Sheriff is a habitual criminal”, he said.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mahmud Lawal, told the court that Malam Iliyasu Mohammadu of Karu Junction, Abuja, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on June 7.

He said that the complainant alleged that on the same date, while he was at his shop, the convict with two others at large, tricked him into coming out of his shop.

Lawal said that the convict and his accomplices attacked the complainant with a machete, causing him grievous injury in the head and arm.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 80, 260, 265 and 248 of the Penal Code.

