ONE unemployed Saheed Azeez charged with peddling 2.8kg of cannabis sativa (maijuna), on Thursday pleaded guilty to the charge before a Federal High Court, Lagos.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) had filed the charge marked FHC/L/350C/2019 before Justice Muslim Hassan.

The Prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan, said that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 1.

He told the court that the defendant engaged in unlawful sale and distribution of the banned substance in the Aburo Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos.

The prosecutor noted that peddling in the substance contravened the provisions of Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, 2004.

Hassan adjourned the case until Nov. 22 for review of the facts and sentencing.

NAN

Nov. 8, 2019

