A member of a vigilance group, Ayo Oladimeji, 23, who allegedly slashed a man’s hand and leg with a cutlass, on Friday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, Lagos state.

The police charged Oladimeji, who resides in Oke-odo area of Agege, with conspiracy and assault.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Ishola Samuel, told the court that Oladimeji slashed Usman Fashola’s hand and leg with a cutlass on Aug. 15, at Omo Israel Street in the Oke-odo, Agege area of Lagos.

He alleged that the defendant attacked Fashola when he challenged members of the group to stop sitting idle in their duty post.

The prosecution said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 411 and 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 .

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate A.I. Abina admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case to October 21 for mention.

NAN

– Sept. 20, 2019 @ 18:04 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)