THE police force headquarters yesterday paraded 58 suspected criminals, including two women, arrested for various offenses ranging from kidnaping, robbery, unlawful possession of arms, impersonation, car snatching, one chance and murder.

Among the suspects paraded were the kidnapers of the three students from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) along the Abuja Kaduna expressway. The suspects confessed to have collected N5.5million from the families of the victims before they were released.

The kidnapers also confessed to have collected a whooping N20million before releasing a Turkish citizen they kidnaped at Ilorin, Kwara state.

Force public relations officer, Frank Mba, said the suspects were arrested at Katsina, Kogi, Rivers, Plateau, Kaduna, Nassarawa and Kwara states.

Items recovered from the suspects include 57 AK-47 riffles, 1023 ammunitions, six recovered vehicles, hand grenade, pump action, single double barrel English pistol 53 cartridges, locally made guns and revolvers, several military camouflage uniforms, jungle hats, boots and belts, among other military accouterments.

Also arrested are two females and Cameroonian national who drugged their male victim at a beer parlor and made away with his vehicle, which they eventually sold in Edo State for N1.6 million.

Also, a three member gang who specializes in one chance operation said they made between N100,000 and N80,000, on a daily basics and that they target mostly women because they don’t struggle with them unlike men who would want to fight back.

The suspects, who are still undergoing investigations would be taken to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

Sunonline

-Sep 12, 2019 @08:43 GMT |

