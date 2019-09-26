THE Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019 disclosed that the agency has recovered over N100 million for the Kwara State Government from corrupt officials in the State.

Magu, who spoke through Isyaku Sharu, the zonal head of EFCC office in Ilorin, made the declaration during a visit to the office of the News Agency of Nigeria in the Kwara Sate capital.

“We started our full operations in Ilorin Zonal Office sometimes in February 2019, our operations cut across all areas and we have recovered over one hundred million naira cash belonging to the Kwara State Government, this money was stolen by politicians and prominent individuals within the State.

“The Commission is not afraid of anybody, just last week, a traditional ruler returned five million Naira, part of the monies he benefited from the previous administration in the state,” the statement by Wilson Uwujaren

Head, Media and Publicity of the EFCC, said. .

“When we started our operations in February which was the eve of the 2019 General Elections, we started tracking vote buying which borders on economic crime. Today, the Ilorin Zonal office of the Commission has secured no fewer than 26 convictions, while about 15 cases are still pending in Court,” the statement added.

-Sep 26, 2019 @ 10:40 GMT |

