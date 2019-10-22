THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office, has explained why it arrested Ismaila Mustapha popularly known as Mompha, a social media celebrity,

Mopha, according to the EFCC was nabbed for alleged involvement in internet related fraud and money laundering.

The suspect was arrested on Friday, October 18, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on his way to Dubai, United Arab Emirate following series of actionable intelligence reports linking him to organised transnational cyber fraud and money laundering.

Ismaila allegedly perpetrates his fraudulent activities under the cover of being a Bureau de Change operator, to launder his proceeds of crime.

However, the suspect has volunteered useful information while investigation continues.

At the point of arrest, five wristwatches with a total value of over N20, 000, 000 was recovered from him.

The suspect will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded

