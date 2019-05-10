Why we arrested Naira Marley – EFCC

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has confirmed the arrest of popular singer, Afeez Fashola, otherwise known as Naira Marley, and others in relation to alleged advance fee scam and related cyber crimes.

Naira Marley, known for his single ‘Issa Goal,’ recently came under fire by renowned rapper, Ruggedman, for promoting Internet fraud in his music.

The acting EFCC spokesperson, Mr Tony Orilade, in an interview with our correspondent, said, “Yes, he is with us. He’s not the only person; he had some other persons also arrested alongside (him).

“They were arrested in relation to advance fee fraud — Internet-related cases and all of that. Give me a little time and I will get you the details.”

A video featuring Ruggedman has gone viral this week in which the rapper called out Naira Marley for advocating Internet fraud. The artiste noted that the promotion of such cyber crimes impacted negatively on Nigerians abroad.

However, Naira Marley, whose recent song is titled ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy,’ responded by mocking Ruggedman in an Instagram video and defended his artistic choices.

The EFCC last year launched Operation Cyber Storm which sought to curb the activities of Internet fraudsters. Over 150 suspects have been reportedly arrested across the country.

