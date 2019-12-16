A 50-year-old woman, Omotayo Bosede, was on Monday arraigned before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged maltreatment of two children.

Bosede, whose address was not given, is facing a charge of maltreatment.

The prosecutor, Insp. Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec.11 at noon in Ikere-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant, said to be a guardian, failed to perform her duty of providing the basic necessities of life for Balogun Olakunle,12, and Adenugba Opeyemi,10, who were under her care.

He said that the defendant endangered the lives of the children by engaging them in constant hawking of vegetables without proper care.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendant, indecently dealt with the victims, by engaging them in an aggressive hawking without care.

Akinwale said the offence contravened Sections 339, 216 and 222 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The counsel to the defendant, Mr Olatunde Olayemi, urged the court to grant the defendant bail, with a promise that she would not jump bail.

The chief magistrate, Mr Adesoji Adegboye, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N200, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Adegboye adjourned the case until Dec. 20 for hearing.

