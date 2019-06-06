Woman bites off tongue of would-be rapist

A 24-year-old medical doctor has bitten off the tongue of her would-be rapist when he attacked her as she slept in her hospital’s staff quarters.

The would-be rapist, who is now in the hospital had gained access to the South African hospital posing as a patient, and tried to force his tongue into her mouth, reports IOL News.

According to the spokesperson for the Free State provincial health department, Mondli Mvambi, the doctor was not injured in the incident, which occurred at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein late on Tuesday.

“The alleged perpetrator failed to overpower the doctor and could not execute the rape. During the scuffle, the doctor managed to bite the tongue of the alleged perpetrator who then ran away to National Hospital.”

“He was later arrested and then taken for plastic surgery and was operated on under police guard and he will be handed over to be taken before a court in due course.

“It is by the grace of God that the doctor had the strength to fight back and bite the suspects tongue off. She is currently undergoing medical tests and counselling.” – Punch

– June 6, 2019 @ 19:09 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 6 visits today)