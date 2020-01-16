THE Chairman, Council of Chiefs, Yobe, and Emir of Fika, Alhaji Muhammadu Idrissa, has condemned the recent attack on the convoy of the Emir of Potiskum, Alhaji Umaru Bubaram, by armed men on Kaduna-Zaria expressway.

This was contained in a statement issued by the emir’s Media Aide, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar, on Thursday in Damaturu.

“We are deeply saddened by the news of the gun attack, which was carried out against the convoy of His Royal Highness, Alhaji Umaru Bubaram.

“We, once again, condemn this heinous attack and wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives and speedy recovery to the injured, while we convey our condolences to the Potiskum Emirate Council and the people,” the statement read in part.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Emir of Potiskum and his convoy were attacked by gunmen on Wednesday on the Kaduna – Zaria expressway by armed bandit, leaving six persons, including four aides of the emir, reportedly dead and others injured. (NAN)

– Jan. 16, 2020 @ 18:15 GMT |

