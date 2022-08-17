CSO warns against electoral violence

A Kogi- based civil society organisation — Lugard Youth Development and Empowerment Initiative — has warned politicians and the electorate against electoral violence during the 2023 general elections.

Mr Okwutepa Aminu, organisation’s executive director, gave the warning on Tuesday at a panel discussion organised for selected youth leaders from the 21 local government areas of Kogi to celebrate International Youths Day.

“There must be deliberate resolve and commitment by our politicians and the electorate and their political parties at taking decisive steps towards curbing electoral violence in elections.

“This can be achieved if political parties in the country will organise enlightenment programmes and activities that will sensitise the youth and the electorate to the dangers of violence.

“The truth is that this pro-activeness ahead of 2023 general elections is imperative as the nation’s electoral system has, hitherto, been bedeviled by malpractices and violence.

“The target of such programmes should be the young people in the various political parties to stop spreading hate speeches and fake news on social media.

“Your campaigns should be issue-based on what you can offer to Nigerians, your capacity to deliver democracy dividends and good governance”, he said.

Aminu also cautioned against vote buying and selling by politicians and the electorate, which he said would not augur well for the peace and stability of the nation polity.

He, therefore, called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to put all necessary measures in place for the conduct of credible, free and fair elections by ensuring that the votes would count.

The executive director also used the occasion to appeal to the federal government to take immediate steps to address the lingering strike by university lecturers.

In his goodwill message, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Zakari Usman, described the International Youth Day as very important and significant to the Nigerian youth as issues of injustice, unemployment and vices are brought to the front burner.

Represented by Mr Emmanuel Itodo, the commissioner charged Nigerian youths to embrace politics and urged them to shun social vices, electoral violence and to be creative.

Also speaking, Kogi State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mr Mohammed Abdullahi, reiterated the need for women and youths to come out and vie for elective positions.

The theme of the meeting was “Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating a World for All Ages, Setting Agenda for Youth and Women Political Participation.”(NAN)

A.I