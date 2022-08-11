Culture commissioner urges Anambra people in the Diaspora to invest at home

DON Onyenji, commissioner for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, has called on Anambra people in the Diaspora to come home and invest so as to be part of the growth of the state and their communities.

Onyenji made this call when he received his fellow St John’s College Old Boys Association, Alor, SJCOBA, at his office in Jerome Udoji Secretariat, Awka.

He expressed joy over the visit and the accolade accorded to Gov. Charles Soludo and himself, noting “everything one does or becomes in life comes from God Almighty”.

The commissioner told them that Gov. Soludo will host the Diaspora in an away town hall meeting where Anambra people from all over the world both groups and individuals would participate to be in tune with government plans and activities.

“This away town hall meeting which will hold on August 13 will be an interactive session that will foster a good synergy between the government and the people and encourage them to come home and invest.

“What Gov. Soludo is going to do for Ndi Anambra is not in doubt because by the time the rainy season is over, Anambra environment will be turned into a project site.

“Therefore, we want every community in the state to give us their heritage sites for development to make Anambra State a tourism destination for International Communities.

“We encourage them to create a leisure park for relaxation and join hands with government to make our state liveable, lovable and prosperous,” he said.

Onyenji assured them of his readiness to work hard to deliver the mandate of the ministry, government and the social contract with Ndi Anambra.

Earlier, C. M. Afunugo, national president of SJCOBA, felicitated with the commissioner on his appointment, noting that he is ‘a round peg in a round hole’.

“As a utility Old Boy, you had been a formidable fortress in founding this association; as the first National Secretary, your relentless efforts helped to galvanize this association, undoubtedly, these sterling innate qualities will be brought into your workplace.

“As you power on, be rest assured of the unquenching avalanche of our prayers to direct, motivate, bestir, fortify and keep your path safe and focused,” he promised.

He prayed that the commissioner would festoon the ministry by creating giant strides so that the ministry will experience revolutionary transformation that would lift it to an enviable height.

Christopher Ezeuzo, national necretary of the group, noted that the ministry is a sensitive one that required tact and decisiveness if groundbreaking strides would be achieved.

He urged the commissioner to beware of charlatans and rabble-rousers who would eulogize him today while in office only to deride, ridicule, snide and stab him after leaving office.

The presentation of an award to the commissioner by SJCOBA formed the high point of the meeting.

***Ifeyinwa Ogwo reports from Awka

C.E